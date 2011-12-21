Fireworks are back in East Texas

Fireworks are back andthose who run firework stands couldn't be more excited.

After a lackluster summer,owners are looking to make up for what they lost and hope the new season ismore profitable than last.

Manystands were forced out of business because of the dry summer and burn bans, butare hopeful that people are craving fireworks to bring in the New Year.

"We hope this yearfolks will really since we didn't have it in July, I think some people aregoing through withdrawal so they're ready for the fireworks at least I hope so," said Firework stand operator, Ross Black.

Many standsopened for business Tuesday. They also say they plan to offer reasonable familydeals to help make up for what they missed during the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2011 KTRE. All Rights Reserved.