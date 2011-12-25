Christmas inspires young Godtel volunteers

June and Nancy Gentry have been hosting Christmas dinner at Godtel ministries for 37 years.

"We try to share with people the love that Jesus has put in our hearts to help them," said executive director, June Gentry.

The ministry holds a short Christmas service before serving those who wouldn't have a Christmas meal otherwise.

"The important thing is we are here to tell people about Jesus the food is something we do because they need to eat, it's the message that's really important," said Gentry.

There is no shortage of volunteers looking to serve on Christmas.

"People of Nacogdoches there quite a few folks that really care," said Gentry.

Wanting to do their part this holiday season, 14-year-old Mackenzie Banks and her little brother Merritt came out to help serve.

"It feels good to give back. It brings a really good feeling," Banks said.

Volunteers like the Banks family make dinners like this possible.

"It takes many people to make this happen there a lot of people who support us," said associate director, Nancy Gentry.

Although they aren't quite as seasoned as the Gentrys, Banks plans on making volunteering a Christmas tradition.

"It's a first time but it definitely won't be a last," said Banks.

Inspired to give on Christmas has made her realize there are people in need year-round and every can do something to help.

"There are a lot of people that are less fortunate than we are and we really need to realize it," said Banks.

Because that's what the holiday season is all about.

