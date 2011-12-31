NYE fireworks sales help make up for summer losses

Business is booming at Discount Fireworks.

"I think kids were waking up their mama's like it was Christmas morning to go get some fireworks," said co-owner Angela Black.

But that wasn't always the case.

"We really didn't know what to do this summer," said co-owner Brenda Black.

This past summer took a toll on the family owned business. With the burn ban in effect no one was buying fireworks.

"We understand that it was really dry and it was dangerous. It's been really hard our extra income just didn't happen this summer," said Black.

The excitement of a new year brings new hope for the family. After a long and dry summer they are ready for business to explode.

"It hit us pretty hard but we pull together no matter what, we're hoping this season we'll be able to come back," said Black

The blacks were one of the few stands owners who were able to survive the effects on the burn ban. They say their supplier played a big part in keeping them open.

"We have a really great provider a warehouse where we get our supplies that worked with us," said Black.

Sales for New Years Eve are looking good, but can't compete with the summer's potential sales.

"I don't think there is a way to make up for 12 days of business we're looking for a big season," said Black.

Copyright 2011 KTRE. All Rights Reserved.