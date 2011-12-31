Man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

At 1:23 this afternoon 2 motorcycles traveling southbound on FM 365 crashed leaving one of the drivers dead.

Druse Ferrell Foreman, 61, Warren, Texas, was driving a 2007 Thunder Motorcycle. Forman was following Robert Arthur Snider when he passed out. His front tire hit the back of Snider's vehicle. Forman's motorcycle fell over and skidded on the road. Foreman, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue for an autopsy.

