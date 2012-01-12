Greg Sanches retires after 28 years of service

It's a celebration of28-years of service to the Texas DPS and the Lone Star State.

Friends of Senior Trooper Greg Sanchesgathered at Clawson Assembly of God to mark his retirement.

Colleagues tell us Sanchesis a great man to work with and won't be easily replaced.

"I really feel good.I got a lot of good friends and old friends that showed up that I didn't evenexpect, so it's really excitement for me," said Sanches.

Although Sanches isretiring he won't have a lot of spare time. He's already filed to run forAngelina County Sheriff.

Sanchessays he's excited about meeting members of the community during the campaign.

