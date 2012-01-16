Lufkin E-tech looking to fill 150 positions

East Texas-based E-tech is looking to hire 150 new workers for their Lufkin location. The customer service outsourcing company made their last round of hires in November. E-tech's Director of Recruiting says one of their clients is growing and needs new workers to support the expansion.

"We're just blessed we truly are E-tech has so many positive things going for it that our customers understand that the economy is just doing very well for them and consequently they're increasing the amount of business they're giving us, " said Director of Recruiting Roby Somerford.

E-tech expects another round of hiring again next month to meet the needs of their clients. The company says the open positions are not seasonal, but stable entry-level jobs with benefits.

