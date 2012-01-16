Girl Scout cookie app makes finding cookies easy

It's now a lot easier tofind Girl Scout cookies in your neighborhood.

The Cookie Locater is theofficial Girl Scout cookie app for smart phones.

You can find cookielocations by entering your zip code in the free app.

It also featuresdescriptions of the cookies and nutritional information.

Plus, there are sweet recipesyou can try with your Girl Scout cookies.

If there a cookie salebooth nearby, you can sign up for alerts.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. Allrights reserved.