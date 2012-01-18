Lockheed Martin honored by Industry Week Magazine

Industry Week magazine has named an East Texas manufacturer one of the top ten plants in the country.

Global security contractor Lockheed Martin is being recognized for top-level customer satisfaction and creating a rewarding work environment. Employees underwent a series of interviews and surveys to apply for the award.

"I'm extremely proud of each and every one of my employees I think they all show a personal commitment to what we do here which is build high quality world class products for our war fighters so I'm extremely proud," said Site Director Keith Johnson.

They decided to apply for the award after doubling the size of their facility in 2010. The Lufkin plant manufactures electronics and parts assemblies for several U.S. military missile defense systems.



