Jumpstart your fitness routine while helping fight a deadly disease

It's not a medical break-through, but moving your hips can help East Texas cancer patients.

The Arthur Temple Cancer Center and Livewell Athletic Club want to jumpstart your fitness routine while helping fight the deadly disease. It's part of the 2nd annual Zumba marathon this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The $25 entry fee pairs you with area Zumba instructors to dance as little or as much as you want.

"I think anytime there is an opportunity to help others in need that should be a community effort. Actually it's a win-win because Zumba is a fun workout. You feel great after you've done it and you get that feeling of having helped someone as well," said Zumba instructor Sharon Miller.

The marathon will help patients purchase medication and provide transportation to treatments. Here's how it helps you, Zumba burns up to a 1000 calories each hour.

