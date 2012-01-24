Community leaders honored at Angelina County Chamber Banquet

A year of tireless work tobetter Angelina County is getting well-deserved recognition.

The 92nd Angelina CountyChamber Banquet set the stage for 2012, while recognizing those who've shapedthe past.

The Deep East Texas Associationof Builders received the Golden Anvil Award for their makeover of Hospice inthe Pines.

Reverend Bettie Kennedy received the AngelinaLifetime Achievement Award for her service to the community and her annual fooddrive that fed more than 1,600 families last year.

"Well I think the Chamber,the successes we have are an ongoing event. Simply because we are about doingthings that we can add value to the members, the people who own businesseshere, and the people who work here, our membership. So I think this past year we'vedone some things that were a lot of fun," said Chamber Board Chairman MaxAlvis.

We want to pass along, KTRE Account Executive,Stephen Bergman received the Diplomat of the Year Award.

