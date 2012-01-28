Organization helps young girls build self-esteem

One national organization is making a difference in the Lufkin community. The alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. is launching what is known as the "Delta Academy". The academy benefits African American girls from ages 11 to 14.

19 girls were recommended from LISD to participate in the pilot launch of the program.

The academy has a specific curriculum focused on building positive self-esteem and self-image while promoting academic success.

"If you look at the statistics on African American girls as far as self-esteem is concerned as far as how they see themselves and as far educational motivation there is a need nationwide," said Cellestine Hunt, President, Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Alumni Chapter.

The pilot launch of the program will last four months. During the summer the group will review the results and launch a full program in the fall.

