Dedication to the gym helps keep resolutions going strong

A new year means a fresh start for everyone. At the beginning of 2012 many set goals on how they want to improve their lives, this usually starts in the gym.

"It was my goal to start 2012 being a healthier person and more active," said gym goer Janie Hubbard.

29 days into the New Year and avid gym goer Janie Hubbard is still keeping her routine and seeing the results.

"I've lost 35lbs, I feel much better, healthier. When I leave I'm soaking wet with sweat and I've enjoyed the whole time," said Hubbard.

Not everyone is as consistent; many struggle to balance their everyday routine with their weight loss goals.

"Life gets in the way you know, sometimes you get started off really well but you start getting busy again, you get back into a routine and forget to exercise," said Zumba enthusiast, Jackie Zimmerman.

Jackie Zimmerman tries to get to the gym three to four times a week for Zumba class, she says if you don't go consistently there is a good chance you won't come back at all.

"Once you aren't in the gym it's easier not to come back," said Zimmerman.

The sooner you get into healthier habits going to the gym becomes less of a chore.

"You've got to get in there long enough to be addicted to it so that you'll want to keep coming back and get that good feeling of exercising," said Zimmerman.

Even if your resolution didn't work out the way you planned, each day brings the chance for a fresh start. Both women have found weight loss success by going to the gym and doing Zumba but also watching what they eat.

They try to eat from 1,200 to 1,300 calories a day.

