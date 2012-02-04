Zavalla man dead, after car hits tree

A Zavalla man died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash onMassey Rd.

Timothy Stanley, 44, died at 10:45 p.m. at the scene of thewreck just west of Highway 69.

According to the DPS report, Stanley was driving a 2001Chevy Pick-up eastbound on Massey Rd. when he left the road and struck a tree.

According to the report Stanley was not wearing a seat belt.

