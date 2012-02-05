Texas Bluebird Society kicks off 2012 season

Texas Bluebird Society kicked offits 2012 season this weekend at SFA.

Bird lovers from acrossthe state gathered for the silent auctions and presentations such as "ICan't Stop Loving You: A Lifetime Affair with the Blues.

Many of the presentationsprepared Blue Birders, new and experienced, for the upcoming nesting season.The group encourages the use of nest boxes to ensure the safety of the Bluebirdand other birds in the area.

"The info that wasavailable for people who wanted to put out a bluebird birdhouse or nest box waswritten from all over the continent and we needed information specific forTexas," said Pauline Tom, President and Co-founder of Texas BluebirdSociety.

The society tells Blue Birders to keep oldnests clean. Also they encourage installing predator baffles to keep the birdssafe. To keep wasps from building nests inside the nest box, they suggest andapplying soap inside the edges of the nest box.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.