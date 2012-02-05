LVCB adds Corks and Forks to annual events

Last night the Lufkin Convention andVisitors Bureau hosted "Corks and Forks" in downtown Lufkin.

After two years of successwith Lufkin's Bistro, there was a high demand for more events throughout theyear. The Valentine's Day themed event sold 300 tickets in just a week and ahalf. Featuring eight different wineriesand a host of Lufkin business and restaurants serving appetizers and desserts.

Local artists were also on hand, displayingthe growing art community in Lufkin.

"We are just tryingto showcase all the things and all the amenities we have in Lufkin. I think somany times people think they have to go out of town to have something speciallike this and we are really trying to bring it home to the hometownpeople," said Tara-Watson-Watkins, Executive Director, LVCB.

Watkins says Corks andForks will become an annual event in the spring, to go along with Lufkin'sBistro in the fall and Summerfest in May. The bureau has many ideas on how torejuvenate the Lufkin community and is hoping to utilize the newly renovatedPines Theater in downtown Lufkin.

