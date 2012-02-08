Lufkin City Council approves renovation of Angelina Hotel

Lufkin City Council isgiving the go-ahead for the renovation of the historic Angelina Hotel in downtown. Landmark Development applied to the city's tax abatement program forthe project.

The city is approving a 100-thousand dollar grant to go along withthe 500-thousand dollars the development company will spend on façade work. Lufkincity leaders say it's a great way to continue the rejuvenation of downtown Lufkin.

"The PinesTheater and the hotel were two cornerstones to bringing back the downtownLufkin, the Pines being lit the façade at night helps stimulate some growthdevelopers have done and we've seen aresurging of growth in the last two to three years in the down town are," saidPaul Parker, Lufkin City Manager.

Parker says the renovation will start withreplacing the roof of the Angelina Hotel. Developers are planning the propertyto include retail space, an event center, and loft apartments.

