Special Report: Former ETX meth addicts restart their lives

Today Megan Parr can enjoy the park with her kids, something she couldn't do two years ago.

"It's like a slow life when you come out of addiction, addiction, its just a fast, fast life," said Parr.

Watching her ex- boyfriend get arrested for his meth use made her realize she no longer wanted a life of addiction.

"I was sick and tired of being sick and tired, sick and tired of being unhappy," said Parr.

Parr is one the few that find a new life after addiction. Majority of users spend their lives in and out of jail.

"Probably about 90 percent to 95 percent want the help but the actual turn around rate and actually getting the help is about 5 percent," said Narcotics officer Tom Matthews.

Matthews and the Angelina County Narcotics Division raid about 3 meth labs per week.

They see repeat offenders like James Durham finally end their drug use because of a prison sentence.

"I was real good, but look where it got me," said Durham.

Like so many other addicts Durham vowed to stay clean when he was released from jail, but the life of a drug dealer proved too lucrative to let go of.

Just rolling hundred dollar bills hundred dollar bills, just didn't care," said Durham.

Rand Corporation released a study that shows meth abuse costs the U.S. about 23 billion dollars a year. That means your tax dollars support addicts like Durham, paying for health care, drug treatment and incarceration.

A minority of users find their second chance in rehabs or support groups.

Dana Faske found hers with the most excellent way.

"I'm not proud of who I became and the choices that I made I can't believe I let myself get like that," said Faske.

The Most Excellent Way is a faith based support group, helping former users recover using principles from the Bible.

"I lost everything, I lost my home, I lost my marriage. I lost everything, I had nothing. It was my bottom you know I had to have some help and Jesus helped me," said Faske.

James Durham also had a breakthrough. Although the former outlaw isn't religious he's trying to turn his life around. He says words from mega-church preacher Joel Osteen are helping him do it.

"What's important is ahead of us alright he said when you pray, pray big, pray for something big," said Durham.

Durham has now come to term with his mistakes and looks forward to life after prison.

"I blame me, when I get to a certain age a person knows wrong from right. I know in the next 25 year I'm going home," said Durham.

Faske and Parr both dedicate their time to helping The Most Excellent Way hoping to use their struggle as an example for other addicts.

"Remarried to a wonderful man that is side by side with me in ministry, my kids are healthy," said Faske.

"I'm happy now I'm a full time college student which I never thought I would ever be and I'm just very happy," said Parr.

James Durham however still has his regrets.

"I wish Fred Henson never gave me that shot of dope (when you were 11), when I was 11 years old that one shot of dope has pretty much ruined my whole life," said Durham.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved