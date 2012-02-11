Students prepare for annual youth fair

Next week kids from across Angelina Countywill compete in the 62nd Annual Angelina County Youth Fair. Excited young competitors gathered at the Hudson ISDAg-barn to groom their goats for the fair. Many of these competitors have been working with their animals sincelast summer.

The five day event hasvarious categories for kids to compete in, from desserts and breads to hog andgoat shows. The ages of the competitorsstart as young as nine and continue to high school seniors.

"The kids learnsomething from it and the kids gain something from it. Its something thatoccupies their time other than just going outside. They're out there workingwith an animal, learning the project, learning the responsibility and gaining alot of aspects just in life," said Ag science teacher Ted Eddins.

The event will be held atthe Angelina County Expo Center. The week begins with a broiler show on Mondayand some highlights of the week include a forestry competition, arts and craftsshows, dessert judging and goat and hog shows. The annual event will concludewith an awards program and auction Friday night.

