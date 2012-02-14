Wreck on U.S. 69 sends Jasper couple to Lufkin hospital

A wreck on Tuesday morning sends one couple to a local hospital.

Everett Stratton, 79, and Loma Stratton, 80, both of Jasper, were driving northbound on Hwy 69 toward Lufkin when their vehicle overturned.

Trooper Chad Wilson said at this time it is unclear how the vehicle overturned.

Everett Stratton was the driver of the vehicle.



The couple was transported by ambulance to Lufkin Memorial Hospital, according to Wilson.

Loma Stratton was discharged from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Everett Stratton has non life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.



