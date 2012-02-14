3rd grade students show love to nursing home patients on Valentine's Day

Are you ever too young to understand the beauty of love?

What about kids in grade school?



One Lufkin class is making sure everyone gets a chance to feel loved this Valentines day.

After 45 years of Valentine's Day deliveries, Alene Peek says this is the best year she's seen.

2,000 roses for special someones.

"It's our busiest day of the year. Valentines, they want it today. Today is when they need it," said Peek, owner of Alene's Florists.

While many are making last-minute trips to the florist, others planning elaborate evenings.

"You got to have flowers and some sort of chocolate," said Justin Kezar, owner of Grandough Baking Company.

One group of Brandon Elementary third graders are skipping their classroom party.

"We thought it would be a good idea for the kids to come and give," said 3rd grade teacher Shelia Shelton.

They're Sharing the love with some special Valentines at the Meadows nursing home.

"They spread out and made friends we had some tears," said Shelton.

Smiles are shared with every exchange of candy and cards.

"We wanted to give the older people our candy instead of giving our friends candy because we thought the older people would need it more than we did," said 3rd grader Hunter Jones.

Through all the fun, lessons that will last a lifetime for these Lufkin students.

"It's better to give than receive stuff," said 3rd grader Kennedy Tinajero.

" They learned a lot about giving they learned about communicating with elderly people they heard some stories that made them really stop and think about how blessed they are," said Shelton.

It's the same spirit that's driving the busiest day of the year for the pro's who craft smiles for a living.

"It's just a romantic time and people like to know how much their loved ones really care for them," said Peek.



Today was the first Valentine's community service project for the 3rd grade class.

Teachers hope to make it an annual tradition.

