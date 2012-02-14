Angelina County Youth Fair continues with dessert tasting

Competition is a little friendlierjust in time for Valentine's Day. Sweets and treats were the highlight oftoday's competition at the Angelina County Youth Fair. Day two started Tuesdaymorning with a forestry competition and cake judging. Judges sampled everythingfrom devil's food cake to diabetes-friendly cake recipes. Paige Hutto hascompeted since she was 8-years old and says she still gets nervous.

"It kind of comesnatural and I just love to bake and have people try my recipes, they are likeeating in front of your face and trying to ask questions you want to tell themas much as you can but then if they're mid-bite and they're asking you somethingit's a little awkward," said Hutto.

Contestants were judgednot only on presentation and taste; there is an interview as well.

The competition continueswith a rabbit show Tuesday tonight and again Wednesday morning with judging ofcookies and pies.

