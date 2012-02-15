Youth fair competitors prepare for final competition

Months of preparing livestock andperfecting recipes brings 11-hundred competitors to the Lufkin Expo Center eachhoping to win the title of grand champion.

"Just hope when you walk out thatgate he picks you right then," saves competitor Kylee Wright.

Kylee Wright spends hours each nightworking with her hog.

"I just had to make sure I feedher right, work with her. Make sure you put the lotion on the skin and shelooks really nice," said Wright.

Competing is something she's enjoyedsince she was a child.

"I've been doing it my whole lifeso it's going to be hard this is my last year," said Wright.

Senior Paige Hutto finds herself inthe same situation, except she prefers whipping up her own specialties in thekitchen.

" I've always baked with my momsince I was little so it just comes natural and I just love to bake and havepeople try my recipes," said Hutto.

Hutto and others perfect theirfavorite desserts and bread recipes to tantalize taste buds. You can alwaystell when a judge likes what they taste.

"Their eyes they kind of light upbecause the flavors are good together, I find that a good sign," saidHutto.

Fair organizer Kody Jenkins says the challengeand the reward keeps competitors coming back year after year.

"When they walk in the showroomand they walk out of the showroom they can hold their head up with pride andsense of accomplishment," said Jenkins.

After years of dedicating time to specialprojects, students have experiences they take beyond graduation.

"If you don't put in a whole lotyou're not going to get that much. But if you put out a lot its going to begood at the end," said Wright.

The fair picks up Thursday morning with a hogshow followed by goat, heifer and steer shows throughout the day.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.