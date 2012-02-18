Trinity Co. officials make arrest after morning manhunt

Trinity County Officials arrested Alton Ray McKenzie, 44, after he lead them on a manhunt that lasted several hours. McKenzie was involved in a two vehicle car crash around 3:30am Saturday morning on Highway 19 north of Trinity.

According to Constable Woody Wallace, McKenzie fled the scene and was spotted after daylight when he approached a man for help. When emergency officials began to arrive on scene McKenzie ran into the woods. McKenzie later approached another man on McFarland Rd. for help then fled as law enforcement began to arrive at his location. Deputy Constable Mark Cole spotted McKenzie crossing McFarland Rd. and engaged in a foot pursuit with McKenzie. As members of the TDCJ-ID dog team began to unload the dogs and horses McKenzie came out of the woods with his hands up and surrendered to officials.



McKenzie was charged with Felony DWI, Failure to Report Injury Accident, a 3rd degree felony, and a Class A misdemeanor fleeing charge.

Trooper Chad Seaman is the investigating officer and other charges are pending.

