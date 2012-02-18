Woodland Heights hosts annual Heart Fair

Heart disease is thenumber one killer among Americans

To raise awareness and celebrate Heart Health Month Woodland Heights MedicalCenter in Lufkin hosted its yearly Heart Fair. The fair offered free glucose andcholesterol screenings and blood pressure screenings. Also on site, the newestin robotic technology, the daVinci S-i mobile unit.

Organizers say these testscan help prevent the disease.

"February is hearthealth month, so we kind of pay special attention to bringing awareness topeople taking care of their hearts so this is a free service, you know glucoseand cholesterol testing, screenings are something that can be indicative to heartdisease," said Jennifer Stevens, Director of Marketing, Woodland HeightsMedical Center.

Eventhough February is the month of the heart, organizers encourage gettingscreened regularly.

Theyalso say consistent exercise and healthy diet will lower your risk for heartdisease.

