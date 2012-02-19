John Carter Cash helps inspire Nacogdoches musicians

Each year singer, song writer andNacogdoches native Kasey Lansdale hosts a workshop for local musicians.

For this year's workshopJohn Carter Cash, son of Johnny and June Cash made his way to Texas, to helplocal musicians with their songwriting. The musician also gave background onhis musical family from a more personal aspect.

Cash recalled moments in his childhood whenhe would go on stage with his father, saying he knew even as young child musicis what he wanted to pursue.

"Song writing is freedom to me. I justfollow my heart and my spirit where ever it may lead in the songs. It's aboutopening up, its about inspiration and I write songs because it's cathartic,it's a matter of the spirit," said Cash.

Cashspends most of his time behind the scenes and has been a producer on fiveGrammy award winning projects. He recently released a book called "House ofCash, a look into the life of his father.

