LPD arrest woman driving on the wrong side of Loop 287

Lufkin police officers arrested a woman for DWI with a child early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Ray Berry says officers responded to a call reporting a reckless driver on Loop 287. The driver was Laquinta Shaunta Kirksey, 28.

According to Berry, Kirksey was driving on the wrong side of the loop. Her five-month-old daughter was also in the car. LPD officials stopped her near the Chestnut St. intersection.

She was arrested for felony Driving While Intoxicated with a Child.

Kirksey's bond is set at $5,000.

