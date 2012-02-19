LPD arrest woman driving on the wrong side of Loop 287 - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

LPD arrest woman driving on the wrong side of Loop 287

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Lufkin police officers arrested a woman for DWI with a child early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Ray Berry says officers responded to a call reporting a reckless driver on Loop 287. The driver was Laquinta Shaunta Kirksey, 28.

According to Berry, Kirksey was driving on the wrong side of the loop. Her five-month-old daughter was also in the car. LPD officials stopped her near the Chestnut St. intersection.

She was arrested for felony Driving While Intoxicated with a Child.

Kirksey's bond is set at $5,000.

