Texas teen drivers among worst in the nation

Last year, Texas saw a four-percent increase in deaths of 16 and 17-year-old drivers. That's according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Illinois topped the list of bad teen drivers, Texas came in 6th. However, the Lone Star State is first in the number of deaths. 26 teens in that age group were killed on Texas roads.

"Speed, teenagers, ever since the wheel was invented probably teens just want to go faster than most people. Its due to lack of experience, lack of maturity. Those kinds of things that we see commonly in teenagers dealing with just about any subject area," said Guyla Bryan, owner of Carlton Driving School.

Along with speed, distracted driving is another factor, with teens constantly on their cell phones. Law enforcement say these numbers could likely be reduced if more people wore seat belts.

