Lufkin and Nacogdoches participating in the Great Texas Warrant Roundup

Lufkin and Nacogdoches are joining more than 255 other Texas jurisdictions in taking part in the Annual Great Texas Roundup.

The roundup targets thousands of defendants with outstanding warrants.

Officers from LPD will team up with the Lufkin City Marshal and serve as many warrants as possible. In Lufkin alone there are 15 to 18 thousand outstanding warrants. Individuals with outstanding warrants may voluntarily appear in person at the Lufkin Municipal Court.

"We think its to avoid embarrassment and extra costs and fees. We'll pick you up at home at work and we don't want to be with your children when you get arrested. There are additional warrant fees that are added when you are picked up," said April Earley, Lufkin Municipal Court Presiding Judge.

The roundup started on February 14th and will continue until March 2nd.

The goal is to close as many cases as possible and clear out the courtrooms.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved