Corrigan City Council drama fizzles out

Corrigan City Councilmembers were divided over the future of Police Chief Ray Stubbs, complainingabout time sheet discrepancies.

Request for his removal made the council'sagenda repeatedly but after a failed special session in January, the "ConcernedCitizens of Corrigan" stood by Stubbs.

At last night's meeting the motion to remove Stubbshad been replaced with a motion for an audit of police officer payroll.

The motion was discussedbut not approved, council member Johnna Lowe says they've made plans to backoff of the police chief and focus on other needs in the city. City Manager, EvaPerry says its back to business as usual and she hopes it stays that way.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.