Police: Intoxicated Lufkin man tries to sell chicken after hours

A Lufkin man was arrested early Saturday morning after going door to door trying to sell chicken, according to police.



Sgt. Scott Cagnon says officers responded to calls complaining about a man soliciting chicken on the 1600 block of Airport Avenue at 3 a.m.

Police arrested Daniel Huerta, 33 for nine misdemeanor charges including, public intoxication and intent to give false information.

Huerta's bond is over four thousand dollars.

