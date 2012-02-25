2nd Annual shootout helps keep Angelina County clean

Saturday afternoon, Angelina Beautiful/Clean hostedtheir second annual "three-R's" clay shoot.

The R's stand for reduce,reuse and recycle. The clay shoot is their biggest fundraiser for the year andits all to make sure Angelina County stays beautiful. 13, four person groupsshowed up to the Pines Gun Club to show off their aim and do some good for theenvironment

"Just trying to getthe interest of the community, just thinking of unique ways to haveparticipants. Clay shoots for this area, it's the perfect time of year and theperfect type of fundraiser. We've got 13 teams so a lot of shooters out today,"said Amanda Anderson, Executive Director, Angelina Beautiful/Clean.

Next weekend Angelina Beautiful/Cleanwill team up with the City of Lufkin and Lockheed Martin to host HouseholdHazardous Waste Day.

Residents can dispose of paint, electronics and otherdangerous household chemicals.

