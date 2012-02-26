Nacogdoches woman dead, after car hits tree

A Nacogdoches woman died Saturday evening in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 21 just west of County Road 338.

The crash happened at 7:45 p.m., just four miles west of Chireno.

According to the DPS report, Laddelle Fields Bolton, 41 of Nacogdoches, was driving a 2007 Ford four-door westbound on Highway 21. Her vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Bolton was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.

According to the report, Bolton was not wearing a seatbelt and the conditions of the road were dry and clear.

Trooper Gerrald Moore is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.