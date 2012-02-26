Fire shuts down part of FM 226

Etoile firefighters responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon which was started from high winds.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Doug Erbey, a landowner was burning timber when strong winds pushed the timber into other trees, around 12:51 p.m.

Part of the highway on FM 226 and State Highway 103 was closed while firefighters brought in equipment to help control the fire.

Erbey said between 10 and 15 acres burned.

