NISD Superintendent dresses up as the ‘Cat in the Hat’ for students

The NISD Superintendentis wearing a different hat today.

SuperintendentFred Hayes made appearances at two schools, dressed as the cat in the hat.

March 2nd is Dr.Suess' birthday, the noted children's author of 46 popular books. Read Across AmericaDay, is also on Friday, so Hayes is visiting elementary campuses throughout theweek showing kids that reading is fun.

"It's important toalways read, reading is the key to learning so thats the kind of message we'resending out today. Very important to read and we're doing anything that we canto connect our students to fun reading," said Hayes, NISD Superintendent.

The Nacogdoches Public Libraryhosted a birthday party Monday, in honor of Dr. Seuss.

