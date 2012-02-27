Mounted Color Guard makes a recruiting stop on their way to the rodeo

It's the only remaining mounted color guardin the U.S. Marine Corps and they're spending time in East Texas Monday.

The unit is set to performat the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but stopped in Lufkin to help localrecruiters.

The mounted color guard performs precisiondrills in events all across the country. It's a completely volunteer duty forthese elite marines.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.