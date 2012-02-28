Nacogdoches couple turns to the internet to “Help Henry”

A neglected dog got a newlook on life after being rescued from the side of an East Texas country road. Fouryears later, a Nacogdoches couple is trying to save Henry's life again.

"He was only paralyzed from the waistdown. From the waist up he's still the Henry that you knew and loved," saidDavid Kimling, Henry's Owner.

This energetic Rhodesian Ridgeback mix is recovering in the NeurologyWard at Texas A&M Animal Hospital. Four year old Henry has a herniateddisk, causing the pooch to lose the use of his bladder and back legs.

"When I put my finger on his hipand pushed it just a little bit he would sway," Amy Sanford, Henry's Owner.

Amy Sanford and David Kimling discovered Henryfour years ago along a road,frail and scarred.

"I immediately took over, motherlyinstincts and I just started taking care of him," said Sanford.

Rescuing animals has become a labor oflove, five rescue dogs have a home in their backyard.

"Anytime we hear an animal inneed we're there we can't help ourselves," said Sanford.

Tuesday night, Henry's condition onlyworsened after a visit to the vet.

"We'll do everything we can,almost all our extra money is spent on our animal," said Sanford.

That wouldn't be enough to save theiroldest pet. So Amy and David's friends took to the internet, creating amovement called "Help Henry."

"Henry is more connected thanDavid and I combined. We've had so much support locally but we've also hadsupport globally," said Sanford.

Using Facebook, Twitter, and Google Plus tofundraise, more than 40-percent of Henry's surgery costs are now covered.

"To see an animal suffering likethat and to know that this time you can make a difference. I think people justreally stepped up," said Kimling.

The journey isn't over, physicaltherapy brings a new set of challenges for Henry to climb.

Henry's surgery was successful, but he'llstay in College Station a little longer during recovery. Visit facebook.com/helphenry to donatevia a secure PayPal account and share best wishes for therecovering dog.

