Jay Brittain exhibition on display at the Museum of East Texas

One Hudson native hasbrought his art back to East Texas. Jay Brittain's exhibition "Through the Lens"will be open at the museum of East Texas until May 7th.

Brittain got his startworking for Temple-Inland for 25 years, he worked there as a photographer.

The exhibit includes someof his favorite photos he taken over the years, including his first photographPoncho and Lefty.

Many of Brittain's photos are landscape and forestscenes.

