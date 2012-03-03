Daughters of the Republic of Texas honor Texas heroes while educating a new generation

CENTER, TX (KTRE) – Texas and her heroes brought Shelby County residents out in droves to the 4th Annual Republic of Texas Independence Day celebration in Center.

March 2nd is the official day that marks the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Remembering Texas heroes is important not only to our past but also to our future say organizers of Saturday's event.

"We do not teach Texas history like we should," said Elizabeth Pate, President, Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

The William Carroll Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is dedicated to make sure Texas Independence day receives proper honor. "Our Republic of Texas, we had many heroes that fought our republic and we need to honor them," said Crawford.

The holiday commemorates the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836.

Many groups visited the Shelby County Courthouse square to pay tribute to Sam Houston and other heroes. The celebration gives visitors a glimpse into what life was like before 1840. "We're trying to instill in them more of an appreciation of history and especially Texas history," said Edward Cotton, Bevil's Rangers.

Cotton is a member of the Bevil's Rangers. The group set up camp in front of the courthouse demonstrating tomahawk throwing, rifle skills, campfire cooking and other tasks. "We try to cook food, make tools that we use and let them participate and there by create an interest," said Cotton.

He says if the next generation does not learn the history, we will forget from where we came. "History is very important for our future."

The Daughters of the Republic do their part even after Independence Day. "We try to go into the schools especially the younger grades and give talks about Texas History," said Pate.

They may dress up in old fashioned costumes and use antique tools, but it is all in an effort to preserve Texas History. "Our purpose is not just to entertain, but to spread history as well."

In addition to promoting Texas history, the celebration also raises money for five scholarships by the Daughters of the Republic. There is a scholarship for each school in the county.

