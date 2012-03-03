Volunteers help teachers move-in to new Diboll campus

Saturday was community move-in day for the shared campus of Temple Elementary and Temple Intermediate. After three years of construction, the campus is ready for move-in.

Volunteers from the community each adopted a teacher to help move-in to the new campus.

Diboll ISD officials say the new buildings were needed because of a growing student population.

Taxpayers footed the bill through a 22.5 million dollar tax bond.

"The community is up here helping so its not just the staff. The staff from other campuses have come over to help so its just a work day and we're very excited about this great new facility," said Trey Wilkerson, President, Diboll School board.

250 volunteers came out to help set up the new campus. The new schools are joined by a cafetorium and feature a gym and 77 total classrooms. The first day of class at the new campus is Monday.

