The AC Singers host annual spring concert

Angelina College's popularsong-and-dance ensemble, the AC Singers presented "Showtime 2012" Saturday andSunday night.

Their annual spring show featuredsongs from 1920 to present day hits. The song and dance troupe started workingon the show in August when school started. They add songs throughout the yearuntil they have enough for a full show. Some of the songs featured in thisweekend's performance, "Sweet Caroline" "Fix You" and"Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."

"It's extremely energetic and itsvery entertaining. Like I said, there is something for everyone, there is somuch variety in this show. There is something your grandmother would love tocome watch because it reminds her of when she was a teenager and there issomething your little brother is going to like because its something he justheard on the radio last week," said Beckie Compton, director.

The AC Singers will host scholarship auditionsMarch 22nd and April 21st.

