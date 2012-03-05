National Forests and Grasslands accepting YCC applications

It's not your typicalsummer job. East Texas students can help protect the national forests andgrasslands that shape the local landscape.

The Youth Conservation Corpsis taking applications for a highly-competitive program, only six spots areavailable. Teenagers between 15 and 18 will spend eight weeks conservingnational resources in East Texas. They might spend their summer designing trails,planting trees, and learning the ins and outs of the National Forest System.

"You can even pursuebeing forest supervisor and maybe chief of the forest service one day, Itsawareness program to let them know that maybe if they want to work for the forestservice in various fields. This is an opportunity for them to learn that at ayoung age," said Verma Cole, Administrative officer.

Area teens selected for the YCC will work 40hours a week, getting the state minimum wage.

They willfocus on projects that emphasize environment awareness activities. The deadlineto apply is April 30th.

