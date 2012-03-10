Traffic signal changes help the flow of traffic on University Drive

Traffic signals at theUniversity Drive and Starr Avenue intersection in Nacogdoches have beenupgraded. According to TxDot, five section signal heads replaced the old three sectionheads that were designated for the left turn lanes.

The five section signal head can provide aprotected movement for the left turns during peak traffic times. The protected movement will be active when thegreen arrow is displayed. These changes should help reduce delays and allow thesignal to operate more efficiently. TxDotsays the latest upgrades should help improve the flow of traffic at theintersection.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.