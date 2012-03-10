Shoppers prepare for spring planting at the Farmer’s Market

Despite the rainyforecast shoppers in Nacogdoches are preparing for spring. Weekends at the Farmer's Market are a favorite hobby forlocal residents. Popular items include anything from cakes and pies to candlesand fresh fruits. Just in time for spring planting, starter plants are beingsold at the Farmer's Market. Although you can't start planting just yet, itsnever too early to start picking out plants for the garden.

"Plantingseason, if you plant them after the last frost then they will come out in Juneand July and you'll have more plants and they'll last until about September orOctober," said Virginia McDowell, starter plant seller.

To help kick off the spring season the farmersmarket will host its spring fling on March 24th. There will be live music,children's activities, bubble machines and even yoga classes.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rightsreserved.