Lufkin man arrested after collision with a light pole

Lufkin man arrested after collision with a light pole

Lufkin police officers arrested aman for DWI early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Ray Berry says JuanMadujano, 24, was driving northbound on Loop 287 when Officer Alexander of LPDsaw him run into a concrete barrier in the middle of the loop.

Madujano exited the highway andcrashed into three signs. He stopped when he hit a light pole on South MedfordDrive.

He was arrested for Driving WhileIntoxicated.

Madujano bonded out Sundaymorning.

