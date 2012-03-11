Habitat gives ETX woman a home her daughter can access

Colleen Robinson and her daughterJennifer finally have a place to call home.

With some help from Habitat for Humanity and a year of hard work,getting Jennifer inside will no longer be a struggle.

"I'll probably start moving thisweek," said Robinson.

Habitat partnered with Lufkin High School and students designed an ADAaccessible home, for an individual with a disabled family member.

"After they put together theshell of the house was moved here to the property," said Greg Bowman,board president.

Before the house was completed thefamily who was going to move in initially backed out leaving the home vacant.Officials decided despite the house's accessible design they would give it to afamily without a disabled member, until they found Robinson's application.

"Her daughter was in facthandicapped; it was a great story and a perfect ending to how we originallydesigned the situation," said Bowman.

Now a situation perfect for Robinson's30-year-old daughter Jennifer.

"She broke her hip a couple yearsback, so that sat her down in the wheelchair from then on," said Robinson.

Board members gathered at the residence todedicate the new home, with wide doors and handicap accessible shower. A placeRobinson can take her daughter with ease.

"Before I couldn't bring her home to theplace I was living at because it had steps and there was no wheelchairaccessibility," said Robinson. Robinson beamed as board members handed herthe keys to a house that is now her home.

"It touches my heart to know that everyonehas put their love and kindness into it," said Robinson.

On Friday March 16th Habitat forHumanity will be at the Lufkin Mall from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. taking applicationsfor the program.

