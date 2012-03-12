ETX roads recover from rainfall

Sunday's storms brought between three to four inches of rain to the Pineywoods.

"The more rain the worse the situation got," said Kathi White, TxDot PIO Officer.

That combined with Thursday's rainfall brought eight to twelve inches of rains to Angelina County.

"Per month we typically average about three to four inches so in some cases some areas have already surpassed the monthly rainfall totals and have almost doubled that in a span of four days," said Brad Hlozek.

Flooded roads were a big problem. Roads flooded near open water are taking longer to recede.

"When you have the creeks like that and you know they're overflowing and the water is still kind of running really strong through there. There may be a few little areas that have a little water on them but they are passable to traveling public," said White.

Farm roads like 2497 and 1818 suffered major flooding.

"There is no way to keep that creek from flooding with that much water," said Rick Harrison, Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 1

This road in Angelina County just couldn't weather the storm.

South Homer Alto Rd. completely collapsed causing a dangerous and near deadly situation for one East Texas driver.

"It washed out and the lady didn't realize it and drove her car up on it," said Harrison.

Roads with creeks flowing under them are often vulnerable to breakdown especially with heavy rainfall over a long period of time.

"Water is very forceful and over time it just wears the road down and eventually the weight of it is overwhelming," Hlozek. The heavy downpour was just as overwhelming for East Texas drivers.

The car on south Homer Alto was removed Sunday afternoon with a crane. Officials say they've ordered a pipe to begin repairs and expect it in on Thursday morning.

TxDot officials are reporting all roadways in the Lufkin district's nine-county area are now clear and open for travel.

This includes: Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby and Trinity counties.

