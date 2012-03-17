Jacksonville woman found shot to death early Saturday morning.

A 42-year-old Jacksonville woman was shot to death early Saturday morning allegedly by a male friend.

Martha Caselin Ramirez was shot at least twice according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Her body was dumped on a farm in a wooded area on County Rd. 4201.

JPD received a 9-1-1 call early Saturday morning from a man who told them he had just shot someone. JPD stopped and detained the suspect. The suspect led Cherokee County Deputies and JPD officers to a farm that he owned on CR 4201 near Jacksonville. Officers found the body of Ms. Ramirez in the woods.

Cherokee County officers believe the suspect went the victim's residence on County Rd. 3103 just outside of Jacksonville. They believe the suspect and the victim were in his truck when the victim was shot by the suspect.

Evidence later found at the home of the suspect indicates the suspect went to the Ramirez's home to shoot her.

There was one adult and two children in Ramirez's home but they were unaware of the shooting.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder and is in the Cherokee County Jail.

Ramirez's body has been sent to Southwest Forensic in Dallas.

Officials are still investigating the murder.

