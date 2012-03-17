Road that collapsed during Sunday’s storm has been repaired

Less than a week after the major storm hit East Texas, the road that collapsed during the storm is open for traffic. While Texas has been desperate for rainfall south Homer Alto Rd. got more than it could handle. Crews were out working on the road throughout the week to get it repaired.

Officials say they have put a new eight-foot culvert under the road that should help prevent the road from collapsing again.

