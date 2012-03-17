Volunteers host Zumbathon to raise money for Relay for Life

Celebrate, remember and fight back isthe motto of the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

Saturday morning, Relay for Life volunteershosted a zumbathon to do just that. Officials say the Zumba craze has taken over East Texas and it was the perfect wayto get people involved. Many of theparticipants have been affected by cancer in some way and were excited todonate. The zumbathon lasted three hours and featured three instructors from differentareas in East Texas.

"Not only are peoplehere raising money for Relay for Life but they're being physically active on aSaturday morning and that makes me really happy. They are out there shaking anddancing, having a good time and it all goes to something that I'm reallypassionate about. That we're really passionate about in NacogdochesCounty," said Sally James, Activities Co-Chair, Relay for Life.

On March 30th theNacogdoches County Expo Center will host Relay for Life.

The event is an overnightrelay, team members take turns walking around the track for duration of theevent. The event will also honor cancer survivors and take time to rememberloved ones lost.

