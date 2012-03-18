SXSW experience comes to downtown Lufkin

As thousands of music fans from around the country flocked to Austin for the annual South by Southwest festival, Lufkin got a small sampling of the same talent.

Saturday night German dubstep artist Emma Heartbeat performed for local music lovers at Standpipe Coffee House.

Emma Heartbeat was just one of the many groups that stopped by the coffee house after a stint at SXSW. Arborea, Busby Marou, and The Ragbirds also performed earlier in the week.

Sunday, Jordie Lane was the last performer from the music festival.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.